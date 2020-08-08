1/1
ROBERT "Bob" ST. PIERRE
Robert "Bob" St. Pierre passed peacefully in his Huntingtown, MD home on July 12, 2020 at the age of 75 with his loving wife of 51 years, Mary St. Pierre, by his side. Bob is survived by his sons, Robert St. Pierre (Sheila Lynch St. Pierre) of Georgia and Michael St. Pierre (Angela Casey St. Pierre) of Virginia, grandchildren Charlotte, Casey, Cory, Sean, Drew and Kaela St. Pierre and nieces and nephew Laurie, Maria Elena and Ricky St. Pierre. Bob was born on April 22, 1945. Raised in Bridgewater, MA, he was preceded in death by parents, Roger and Mary, and brothers Richard and Ronald. Bob graduated from Cardinal Spellman High School. He received his bachelor's degree from Villanova University and master's from the University of Maryland where he achieved ABD status in his PhD studies. Bob served as English Department Chair and ultimately Director of Studies/Vice Principal at Bishop McNamara High School. After 15 years at McNamara, Bob became the Director of Student Development at the College of Southern Maryland. He returned to the classroom as an English Professor before retiring in 2013. An avid sportsman, he enjoyed golf, tennis, skiing, and sailing. A scholar, an athlete, and one with a profound devotion to his family, he was truly a modern renaissance man. Mass to be celebrated at Jesus the Divine Word Church in Huntingtown, MD at 11am on August 27, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bob's favorite charity, St. John Vianney Food Pantry, (sjvchurch.net/food-pantry)

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Service
11:00 AM
Jesus the Divine Word Church
Funeral services provided by
Lee Funeral Home Calvert, PA
8200 Jennifer Lane
Owings, MD 20736
(301) 855-0888
