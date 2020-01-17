Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT "Bob" STEWART. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:30 AM Chapel at Riderwood Village 3110 Gracefield Road Silver Spring , DC View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Notice

STEWART ROBERT JOHN STEWART "Bob" Robert John Stewart "Bob", eight-year resident of Riderwood Village, formerly of Lancaster, PA, died on Monday, January 13, 2020. He was ninety years old. Born April 10, 1929, Bob was the second son of Charles Stewart, M.D. and Katherine T. Stewart (nee Snively). A graduate of Central High School in Philadelphia, he received a B.S. in mechanical engineering from Drexel University, graduated from Officer Training School of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy as an ensign and served in the Coast Guard from September 1951 until September 1953. He then worked as an engineer for Armstrong World Industries from September 1953 to June 1989, and after retirement, continued to serve as a consultant for Armstrong, providing services to manufacturing facilities throughout the world (Australia, India, China, Colombia, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom). At Drexel, he met his wife Virginia Anne Powell (Ginny), and they were married on June 21, 1952. Bob and Ginny moved frequently as they followed Bob's career in the Coast Guard, stationed at Portland, ME and Cleveland, OH, and later with Armstrong which provided engineering opportunities in Lancaster, PA; Macon, GA; Braintree, MA; Kankakee, IL with their eventual return to Lancaster for the third time where Bob worked until his retirement. A dedicated church-goer, Bob held leadership positions in many churches, including trustee and elder at First Presbyterian Church in Lancaster and currently as chairman of the Council for Circle Fellowship Church at Riderwood. A Boy Scout in his youth, he was also active in Boy Scout leadership as an adult and was a member of the Boy Scouts of America Pennsylvania Dutch Executive Council, earning the Silver Beaver Award for his service. He began playing bridge as a boy watching his parents, and after he taught Ginny to play during college, they continued to play as partners throughout their life together, and they enjoyed playing duplicate bridge at Riderwood. Bob was a life-long athlete, playing football both at Central High School and Drexel University. At Central he was a co-recipient of the Athlete of the Year award, honoring his excellence in football, swimming, and track-and-field. His love of sports continued throughout his life; he swam, played tennis and exercised regularly, and his children and grandchildren fondly remember family football games as well as his enthusiastic presence at their sporting events. He is survived by his loving wife Virginia Powell Stewart, with whom he shared 67 years of marriage, sons Robert John Stewart, Jr. and Charles Vernon Stewart, daughter Anne Stewart Doane, daughters-in-law Rachel Cowart Stewart, Kelly Barnes Stewart, Lou Ann Elliot Stewart, son-in-law Jonathan W. Doane, eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Richard Warren Stewart and brother William Charles Stewart. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in the Chapel at Riderwood Village, 3110 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, MD 20904, followed by a lunch reception in Maryland Hall at Montgomery Station, also in Riderwood Village. Bob Stewart, a man of lifelong service to others, always requested of his children that instead of gifts to please make a donation to "a charity that is meaningful to you." Therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that you may honor Bob with such a donation. One suggestion is to the Circle Fellowship Church's construction of PETCarts, a project of which he was especially proud. Donations can be made to Circle Fellowship Church, 3110 Gracefield Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20904.

