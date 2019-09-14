

ROBERT JOSEPH STICKELL



On May 26, 2019, Robert Joseph Stickell, loving husband and father passed away peacefully at the age of 90, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Born September 23, 1928 in Hagerstown Maryland, Bob was the youngest of seven children born to Clarence Middlekauff Stickell and Emma Catherine Wolfe. He graduated from The University of Maryland with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, and later joined the United States Air Force as an intelligence officer stationed at the Pentagon. Following his military service, Bob worked under his father at The Washington Marina Company and shortly thereafter took over as President where he and his brothers helped build The Washington Marina into a thriving and successful marina and marine supply house. He was a 50+ year member of the United States Power Squadron as well as instructor. Bob also co-founded the Washington Boat Show.

A devoted and loving family man, Bob was known for his gentle spirit and quiet strength. He led by example, and to know him was to respect his incredible work ethic, and that his handshake was his word. Best of all, he loved to tell a good story, and you couldn't help but laugh too when you heard that contagious laugh of his.

Bob is predeceased by the love of his life, Marjorie Madeline Stickell who passed away in 2014. He is survived by his children, Susan, Bob and David and eight grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Thursday September 19, 2019 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington St., Alexandria, VA 22314. A brief service will follow from 7 to 7:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The or .