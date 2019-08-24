Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT STILLMAN. View Sign Service Information St Columba's Episcopal Church 4201 Albemarle St NW Washington, DC 20016 Memorial service 11:00 AM St. Columba Episcopal Church Washington , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice

Stillman Robert D. Stillman Robert D. Stillman passed away on Sunday, August 4 in Washington, DC. His Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 6 at 11 a.m. at St Columba Episcopal Church in Washington, DC. While his professional career is most notable, his humor, honor, warm smile and respect for the hard-worker no matter their station should not be lost. A highly accomplished man professionally, Stillman was the President, Milbridge Capital Management, LLC since May 1, 1998. Milbridge provides advisory services to foreign government, investors and lenders engaged in direct equity investments in the US and across global emerging markets with a focus on China, South Africa, India and Chile. Member of the Board and Executive Committee, and former Chairman, of Small Enterprise Assistance Funds (SEAF) which is a manager of private equity funds primarily on behalf of national and multilateral development agencies throughout China, India and a heavy focus on Eastern Europe. Vice President for Investment Funds, Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), Washington, DC from September 1995 through April 1998. Stillman was responsible for the activity of this US government agency that selects and supports privately owned and managed investment funds that make direct equity and equity-like investment in new, expanding or privatizing enterprises in emerging markets. From December 1993 to September 1995, Stillman was Associate Administrator for Investment for the US Small Business Administration, Washington, DC, responsible for administration of the Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) Program. This is the oldest and largest government support program in the world to encourage venture capital investment in small enterprises. Previously, Stillman was Executive Vice President, Treasurer and a Director of AEA Investors Inc., from 1972 to 1992. AEA is a New York private investment firm which specializes in buyouts of medium-sized companies. From 1957 to 1972, Stillman was associated with Payson and Trask, becoming a general partner in 1962. This firm was one of the first organized venture capital concerns in the United States. During his years with AEA and Payson & Trask, he was a director of numerous corporations. Bob served as a Contracting Officer for Research and Development in the US Air Force from 1952 to 1954, and he was a corporate acquisition analyst at FMC Corporation, San Jose, California form 1954 to 1957. His philanthropic and volunteer endeavors included passionate involvement as director of the National Alliance to end Homelessness, Chairman of the Global fund for children and work with Jubilee Jobs, a local charity in Washington DC. Stillman received a B.E. degree in Chemical Engineering from Yale University in 1950 and his MBA from Harvard Business School in 1952. He was a member of the honorary societies Tau Beta Pi and Sigma Xi. Stillman was a native of Oak Park, Illinois. Surviving are his wife, Margaret; and three children from a former marriage to Joan Caspersen Stillman, who died in 1993, Nancy E. Stillman and son Torben of Acton, MA, John R. Stillman, his wife Sue and their sons, Jack and Khoa of Minneapolis, MN, and Barbara Stillman Smith , her husband Kip Smith and their daughters, Jamie and Samantha of Seattle, WA; as well as Margaret's children; Margaret Broenniman of Albuquerque, NM, Philip R Broenniman, his wife Alexandra Broenniman and their daughters, Charley and Scarlett of Boulder, CO and Laura Broenniman and her fiancé John T Mulligan of Washington, DC. Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 24, 2019

