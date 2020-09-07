1/
ROBERT STONE Jr.
ROBERT WEBSTER STONE, Jr.   (Age 69)  
On Sunday, August 31, 2020, of Davidsonville, MD. Beloved son of the late Robert W. Stone, Sr. and Lucille Sorandes Stone; brother of Charles P. Stone; Uncle of Josh, Scott, Ferris, Hunter and Chandler Stone. Also survived by many loving family members and friends. Given current travel restrictions and related complications, relatives and friends will be welcomed to a memorial service to be conducted at a date to be determined. Information regarding the plans for this in-person remembrance will be posted on the website of the Joseph Gawler's Sons Funeral Home, 5130 Wisconsin Ave, NW, Washington, DC 20016. www.dignitymemorial.com Memorial contributions may be made to the Maryland Food Bank, Memorial & Tribute Gifts, 2200 Halethorpe Farms Road Baltimore, MD 21227. https://mdfoodbank.org/ways-to-give/memorial-and-tribute-gifts/  


Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 7, 2020.
