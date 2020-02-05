The Washington Post

ROBERT "Bobby" STOTLER (1928 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT "Bobby" STOTLER.
Service Information
Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.
4739 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD
20781
(301)-927-6100
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.
4739 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD 20781
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.
4739 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD 20781
View Map
Interment
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Fort Lincoln Cemetery
Brentwood, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Robert Stotler "Bobby" (Age 91)  

Of College Park passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham, MD. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Mary Stotler (Smith). He is survived by his devoted daughter, Theresa Bright and her husband Carl; granddaughter Melissa Cary and her son Jacob Cary; grandson Sean Bright and his wife Sarah Bright. Friends may call at Gasch's Funeral Home, 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will follow at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 5, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.