Robert Stotler "Bobby" (Age 91)
Of College Park passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham, MD. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Mary Stotler (Smith
). He is survived by his devoted daughter, Theresa Bright and her husband Carl; granddaughter Melissa Cary and her son Jacob Cary; grandson Sean Bright and his wife Sarah Bright. Friends may call at Gasch's Funeral Home, 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will follow at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.