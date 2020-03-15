Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT STRACK. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Robert A. Strack (Age 99)

Of Niceville Florida passed away on March 5, 2020. Born in South West Washington, DC on May 7, 1920, Bob was married to Constance L. Slentz (1925-2000) on July 12, 1943. He was the father of the late Anthony B. Strack; son of the late Albert and Mary Anna (Calder) Strack. Survived by his son, Stephen G. Strack (Suzon) of Queenstown, MD; his step-grandson, Christopher B. Blackistone (Katie) and their family of Prince Frederick, MD. Bob grew up on Newton Street, NE, graduated from McKinley Tech, enlisted in the Maryland National Guard in 1941, served in the 29th Infantry Division and the 314th Infantry Regiment of the 79th US Army Division in Europe during WW II. He graduated from Benjamin Franklin University in 1952. He spent his career in property management working for Wire Properties, where for over 30 years he was a fixture at the old Wire Building at Vermont and K. He and Connie retired to Niceville, FL in 1987 after calling Bethesda and Kensington home for many years. Bob was a doer, able to visualize and carry out projects as small as jewelry design to landscaping and construction. He was a lover of music, played the drums and managed jazz groups when he was a young man and was taught the banjo by Sophocles Pappas. Always on the cutting edge of jazz trends he began collecting recordings in the 78 rpm era that resulted in a large accumulation of great jazz LPs and CDs. He and Connie loved to dance, play bridge and collect antiques. Sensible, caring, supportive, fair, honest and always there when needed. He had a great sense of humor, loved to laugh and made a great Old Fashion. Liked or loved by everybody that knew him.

