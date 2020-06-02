Robert M. taber, sr. (Age 80)
It is with regret that we notify the members of Steamfitters Local 602 of the death of Retired Brother Robert M. Taber, Sr. A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the Funeral Service immediately following the viewing, at the Lee Funeral Home, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736. Notice #1761. Daniel W Loveless F.S.T.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 2, 2020.