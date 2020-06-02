ROBERT TABER Sr.
Robert M. taber, sr. (Age 80)  
It is with regret that we notify the members of Steamfitters Local 602 of the death of Retired Brother Robert M. Taber, Sr. A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the Funeral Service immediately following the viewing, at the Lee Funeral Home, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736. Notice #1761. Daniel W Loveless  F.S.T.  


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Lee Funeral Home Calvert, PA
JUN
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Lee Funeral Home Calvert, PA
Funeral services provided by
Lee Funeral Home Calvert, PA
8200 Jennifer Lane
Owings, MD 20736
(301) 855-0888
