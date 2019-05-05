

ROBERT L. TANAVAGE



Robert L. Tanavage on Sunday, April 28, 2019, peacefully at his home at Sunrise Senior Living in Montgomery Village, MD. Originally from Sugar Notch, PA, he moved to the D.C. area in 1956. Mr. Tanavage was a long-time employee and General Manager with Giant Food. Beloved husband of the late Martha Miller Tanavage; loving father of LeeAnn Bartz and her husband Philip Battz of Bethesda, MD, and Lori Geonnotti and her husband Paul Geonnotti of Phoenix, AZ; loving granddad of Katie Ritter (Curran), Julie Geonnotti, Lisa Croutch (Aaron), and Emily Geonnotti (Boris). He is also survived by many loving family and friends including those who lovingly cared for him at Sunrise Senior Living. Services private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.