

ROBERT M. TAYLOR

February 18, 1926 - April 4, 2019



On Thursday, April 4, 2019, Robert M. Taylor passed away at the age of 93. He resided at Ashby Ponds Retirement Community in Ashburn, VA.

Bob was born on February 18, 1926 in Davenport, Iowa, to Robert O. Taylor and Theresa Herlitzka. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Mary C. Taylor, his four children, Mary Chryst (Martin), Eileen Taylor (Matt), Trish Hunter (Jim), and Steve Taylor (Karen), and five grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Bob attended St. Ambrose College in Davenport, then moved to Washington, DC where he received his Bachelor of Aeronautical Engineering Degree from Catholic University of America in 1949.

From 1952-1962, he was a Flight Test Engineer at the Naval Air Test Center in Patuxent River, MD, where he directed tests on the structure, stability, control, performance and fly-offs of aircraft, and co-authored approximately 40 technical reports.

From 1962-1988, Bob worked at the NSR&D Center in Carderock, MD, where he directed tests in the transonic wind tunnel, participated in the development of a Navy Arctic Surface Effect Vehicle, and was one of five Navy civilian engineers who assisted in the development and implementation of the "McNamara Wall" in Vietnam. He was granted three patents during his service at the NSR&D Center.

In retirement, Bob volunteered at the Air & Space Museum's Garber Facility from 1989-2009, where he restored the British Snipe, the FE-8, the French Neuport 28, Stix Missle, GODDARD Rocket, and the Enola Gay, along with many other planes and missiles. He enjoyed woodworking, playing bridge and volunteering at the local theatre group. He and his wife traveled extensively and enjoyed exploring museums and new places. He was a devout and humble man, with a terrific sense of humor and quick wit.

A Memorial Service for Bob will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Vienna, VA. Donations may be made to Catholic Charities USA.