Peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He is survived by his four children, Robert (Donna), Karen, Claire, and Steven (Sandra); seven grandchildren: Devin and Chase Taylor, Jasmyne, Jaylen and Jordan McDuffie, Malik Henderson, and Julian Taylor; a sister, nieces, nephews and friends. Viewing will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, 10 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. at East Washington Heights Baptist Church, 2220 Branch Avenue SE, Washington, DC. Interment Lincoln Cemetery, Services by POPE.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 27, 2019
