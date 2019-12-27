ROBERT TAYLOR
Peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He is survived by his four children, Robert (Donna), Karen, Claire, and Steven (Sandra); seven grandchildren: Devin and Chase Taylor, Jasmyne, Jaylen and Jordan McDuffie, Malik Henderson, and Julian Taylor; a sister, nieces, nephews and friends. Viewing will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, 10 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. at East Washington Heights Baptist Church, 2220 Branch Avenue SE, Washington, DC. Interment Lincoln Cemetery, Services by POPE.