Robert Taylor

Dr. Robert James Taylor (AGE 94)
Bob passed away peacefully July 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Barbara of Gaithersburg, MD and his four children (Pamela-Lynne Virginia (Andrew), Rani Marie (David), Jeffery Durlin, and Braeton Grant (Debra)) as well as 10 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded by his parents, his sister, and former wife Carol Julia Luft. Bob served in the army then attended Virginia Polytechnical Institute (VPI) to earn his master's degree and doctorate in Statistics. He worked at NIH as a Statistician, then at the US Department of Transportation as a Branch Chief. After retirement he worked to help establish The Asian Classics Input Project (ACIP) as Asst Dir. See Robert-James-Taylor.forevermissed.com
for memorial info. Service at a later date.