FAIA, of Columbia, MD, passed away on November 18, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born in Vienna, Austria, a few years before the start of World War II in Europe and immigrated to New York City shortly thereafter. Mr. Tennenbaum had a long and impactful career in architecture, urban design, and city planning. He was Chief Architect-Planner for the Columbia, MD planning team, and was responsible for projects in Washington, DC, Baltimore City, and many other locations throughout the world. Mr. Tennenbaum is survived by his sister, Ruth; his daughters, Ann and Eve; his stepson, Clifford; his grandsons, Brandon, Alex, Cole, and Sam; and his step-granddaughters, Nicole and Lauren. He was predeceased by his beloved wives, Marcelle Simone Tennenbaum (nee Aiss) and Suzon Weber (nee Babitt).Funeral services are private. He suggests contributions be sent to Lubavitch of Howard County, 770 Howes Lane, Columbia, MD 21044.Please see Sol Levinson & Bros., Inc.'s website for Mr. Tennenbaum's full obituary.