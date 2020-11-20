1/
ROBERT "BOB" TENNENBAUM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Tennenbaum "Bob"  
FAIA, of Columbia, MD, passed away on November 18, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born in Vienna, Austria, a few years before the start of World War II in Europe and immigrated to New York City shortly thereafter. Mr. Tennenbaum had a long and impactful career in architecture, urban design, and city planning. He was Chief Architect-Planner for the Columbia, MD planning team, and was responsible for projects in Washington, DC, Baltimore City, and many other locations throughout the world. Mr. Tennenbaum is survived by his sister, Ruth; his daughters, Ann and Eve; his stepson, Clifford; his grandsons, Brandon, Alex, Cole, and Sam; and his step-granddaughters, Nicole and Lauren. He was predeceased by his beloved wives, Marcelle Simone Tennenbaum (nee Aiss) and Suzon Weber (nee Babitt).Funeral services are private. He suggests contributions be sent to Lubavitch of Howard County, 770 Howes Lane, Columbia, MD 21044.Please see Sol Levinson & Bros., Inc.'s website for Mr. Tennenbaum's full obituary. www.sollevinson.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved