ROBERT A. Thomas (Age 80)

Of Fairmont Heights, MD passed away September 23, 2020. Son of the late Irene West Givens and Robert M. Thomas. He was a beloved veteran, father, grandfather, and husband who cherished family. Survived by two daughters, Tijuanna and Angela Thomas; other loving relatives and friends. Services private.



