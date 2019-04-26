

Of Fairfax, VA passed away April 23, 2019 at the age of 82. Bob was born November 19, 1936 in Tipton, IN. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Joan Mehl Tolle, his three children, Kathy Webster (Bill), Mary Gostel (John) and Michael Tolle, and five grandchildren, Matt Webster (Eva), Kelly Webster, Laura Gostel, Robbie Gostel and Jacob Tolle, and extended family and friends.

Bob dedicated 27 years to the Navy as an Intelligence Officer traveling the globe. He continued to serve his country after retirement working for the Center for Naval Analyses, National Institute of Justice and consulting.

He will be remembered for his faith, compassion for others, his strong character and his complete devotion to his wife, family and friends.