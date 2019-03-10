ROBERT "Bob" TRBOVICH

ROBERT L. TRBOVICH "BOB"  
May 22, 1925 - March 3, 2019  

Retired from the Library of Congress, member of the Washington, DC Slavic Male Chorus, founding church member of St. Luke's McLean, US Army Veteran WW II, Hobart College, B.A., 1950. Bob was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Ludy, in 2018. He leaves behind a daughter, Lydia T. Coleman (James Thompson); a son, Mark A. Trbovich (Angela); and four grandchildren, Dr. J. Robert Coleman (Lisa), Caitlin Moore (Brian), Nicholas Trbovich (Rachel), and Carly Trbovich (Keith), and six great-grandchildren. The funeral will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, Alexandria, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Luke's Serbian Orthodox Church, attn: Bldg Fund, 6801 Georgetown Pike, McLean, VA 22101.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 10, 2019
