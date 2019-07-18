ROBERT JON TUBLIN
On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Robert Jon Tublin of Rockville, Md. Beloved son of Marilyn and the late Ira Tublin. Devoted father of Lila Tublin. Beloved brother of Marji Lynn (Sue Hopkins), Gary (Dian) Tublin and Eric (Sari) Tublin. Cherished uncle of Jesse, Zoe and Emmy Tublin. Adored nephew of Deanne Comer. Also survived by friend and former wife Ivette Guerrero. Graveside services will be held Friday, July 19 at 11 a.m., Garden of Remembrance, Clarksburg, Md. Family will be receiving friends immediately following burial at the home of Suzanne & Michael Fanaroff (Rockville) and Saturday 7:30 p.m. at the residence of Marilyn Tublin (Riderwood Village, Silver Spring). Contributions may be made to the Awesome Fund at Camps Airy & Louise, NAMI of Montgomery County or the . Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.