Robert Uth
Documentary producer and author Robert Uth, 70, of Washington, DC., passed away July 20, 2020 from complications after a heart attack. In 1981 he founded National Productions, and later New Voyage Communications, multi-media and documentary production companies in Washington, DC. He wrote, directed and produced numerous acclaimed PBS documentary films, among them the groundbreaking documentary, Tesla: Master of Lightning about the Serbian electrical genius and inventor, Nikola Tesla; a National Emmy award-winning documentary, Korean War Stories; National Emmy nominated The March of the Bonus Army, Hallowed Grounds, and WWII Memorial: A Testament to Freedom. Always a creative force, he wrote or co-wrote (among other books), Tesla: Master of Lightning, and a dramatic screenplay on Tesla. In addition to his Emmys, he received many awards including recognition by the National Association of Science Writers, and the "Chris Award" for outstanding educational programs.Bob was active in his neighborhood and his local Advisory Neighborhood Commission. He is survived by his loving family and many friends and colleagues who admired and loved him. The family will plan a celebration of Bob's life in the near future. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: DAV
(Disabled American Veterans
) or Shriners Hospitals for Children
, Cincinnati, OH.