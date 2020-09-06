van HOEK Robert van Hoek, M.D. Assistant Surgeon General U.S. Public Health Service Dr. Robert van Hoek, 93, a physician whose career encompassed clinical practice, clinical and health services research and health care administration, died at home on August 18, 2020 of congestive heart failure. He was a resident of Arlington County, Virginia. Dr. van Hoek was an Assistant Surgeon General in the U.S. Public Health Service in which he held a number of positions. He began his USPHS career with the National Institutes of Health and retired in 1976 as Deputy Administrator of the Health Services and Mental Health Administration. Subsequently, he was on the faculty of the Indiana University School of Medicine and was Medical Director of one of it's teaching hospitals, Wishard Memorial Hospital, in Indianapolis. His last position was at Group Health Association in Washington, DC where he served as Medical Director from 1978 to 1982. He retired in 1984. Dr. van Hoek was a native of New York City. Following service in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, he graduated from the College of the City of New York. He received his medical degree from the College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University. He interned at St. Luke's Hospital in New York and completed a medical residency at the V.A. Hospital, Bronx, NY. He was board certified in internal medicine. Dr. van Hoek served in the U.S. Air Force, specializing in internal medicine and nuclear medicine. He was assigned to the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and then to the initial research staff of the Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute at the National Naval Medical Center. Dr. van Hoek was the recipient of the USPHS Meritorious Service and Distinguished Service Awards. He was a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society, and the Radiation Research Society. Dr. van Hoek's wife, Kathleen, died on July 20, 1989. He is survived by three children, Dr. Karin van Hoek Niles of Santa Barbara, CA; Robert K. van Hoek, AIA of Arlington, VA; and Melisa van Hoek of Falls Church, VA. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard van Hoek of New York City. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Inn at NIH or Capital Caring Health.A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Inn at NIH or Capital Caring Health.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store