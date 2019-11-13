

Dr. ROBERT S. VIENER



On October 12, 2019, Dr. Robert S. Viener, a retired orthopedic surgeon, passed away at his home in Prescott, Arizona, from complications following heart surgery. Funeral services were held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Prescott, Arizona on October 16, 2019. Born on April 16, 1945 and raised in Washington, DC, Dr. Viener was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and the George Washington University Medical School. He was a Major in the Air Force stationed in Langley, Virginia. He was the President of Viener Orthopedics which maintained clinics in Laurel and Ellicott City, Maryland. He moved to Prescott in 2012 with his wife Song Lee Viener where they owned and operated the Ginza Sushi restaurant. He is survived by his wife, his brother Jon Viener, sister Judy Viener, daughter Andrea Viener and grandson Jack Fillipelli.