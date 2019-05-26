

Robert Eric Vigé



Of Potomac, Maryland died peacefully at his home on May 22, 2019 with family by his side. Born in Opelousas, Louisiana in 1927, Eric graduated with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering in 1949 from Southwestern Louisiana Institute, now known as the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Among many other accolades, he was elected to the Blue Key Honor Society his junior year. During Of Potomac, Maryland died peacefully at his home on May 22, 2019 with family by his side. Born in Opelousas, Louisiana in 1927, Eric graduated with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering in 1949 from Southwestern Louisiana Institute, now known as the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Among many other accolades, he was elected to the Blue Key Honor Society his junior year. During World War II , Eric joined the Navy and served in the Philippines. After college, he embarked on a 40 year managerial career with the Cities Service Company, starting as a chemical engineer in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and culminating as the Manager of the Government Affairs Office in Washington, DC. While advancing through the company, he also held positions in New Orleans, New York City, Princeton, and Tulsa. Following retirement, Eric acted as a consultant for Camp, Carmouche, et al. Since 1975, Eric and his family have resided in Potomac.

An altar boy in his youth, Eric served his church as an usher in his retirement. He was also a regular volunteer at Sibley Memorial Hospital, an enthusiastic international traveler with family and friends, an avid golfer and swimmer at Congressional Country Club, a daily crossword solver, and a most devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Eric is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joy Fontenot Vigé, his daughter, Kathryn Vigé Hicks, his son, Mark Edward Vigé, three grandchildren, Peter Jones Hicks, Jr., Madeleine Elisabeth Vigé Hicks, and Andrew Robert Vigé, and three nieces, Cynthia Nowlin, Jeanne Doggett, and Lisa Bostick. He was predeceased by his parents, Anthony Oralice Vigé and the former Agnes Bihm, and his brother, John Alden Vigé.

A funeral Mass will be held at 12 noon on Friday, May 31, at the Church of the Little Flower, 5601 Massachusetts Avenue, Bethesda, Maryland with family receiving friends at the church beginning at 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, , or a .