ROBERT C. VINCENT, JR. "Bob"



Went home to heaven on February 14, 2019. He was 73. Born in Greenville, SC and raised in Alexandria, VA he received his advanced education in Pre-Law and History at Gardner-Webb and Western Carolina Universities, completing a BA degree.

Bob retired after 32 years of service with the United States Post Office as a supervisor. During his career, he received numerous awards and promotions including U.S. Post Office Department Superior Accomplishment Award. Bob was also instrumental in coordination of the Northern Virginia Combined Federal Campaign.

His retirement years included volunteer service with his church, and time with family and grandchildren.

Bob is survived by his wife Sally, daughter Amy Vincent, and grandchildren Aubrey and Vincent. He was predeceased by his son Robert C. Vincent, III.

A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church, 13506 Minnieville Road, Woodbridge, VA 22192.

In lieu of flowers, all are welcome to make a donation in memory of Robert C. Vincent, Jr to Bethel United Methodist Church.