ROBERT VIOLETT (1941 - 2020)
ROBERT SHANE VIOLETT "Bob"  
October 30, 1941 ~ March 21, 2020  

Died at home in Winter Springs, FL. Lived in College Heights Estates, MD and Damascus, MD before moving to Florida.
Bob Graduated from Gonzaga High School; attended University of Maryland prior to enlisting as a Navy Jet Carrier Pilot flying the F-8 Crusader and the A-4 Skyhawk during the Vietnam War. Awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross among many others. Pilot for Eastern Airlines and later opened BVM Models, known worldwide to model airplane enthusiasts.
Predeceased by his infant son, Robert S. Violett, Jr. (buried in Arlington Cemetery). Survived by his wife of 58 yrs., Patricia Pennoyer Violett and daughters Marcia Jones, Patty Generali, Debbie Violett and their families; three grandchildren; sisters, Mary-Anne Schoeb and Marcia Geoghan.
Buried March 21 Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. Donations may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America Association at www.VVA.org. Full death notice may be found at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries and www.bvmjets.com
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 29, 2020
