ROBERT WACHTER

ROBERT JAMES WACHTER
Of Alexandria VA passed on August 16, 2020 felled by the coronavirus. He is survived by his daughter, Wanda Valarie Wachter and her husband David Ray Sullivan. Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife Jean Marie (Debold), his son Robb, his daughter, Deborah Jean, and his brother William J. Wachter. Bob, who hails from Erie, PA, joined the U.S. Air Force in 1951 during the Korean War. In 1953, joined the Barbershop Harmony Society (BHS). He held a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Tech and a M.S in Aerospace Engineering from Oklahoma State University. In 24 years of service he initially flew KB-29 Air Refueling Tankers then B-50 bombers in the 509th, 393rd Bomb Squadron. In 1955 he flew in RB-47 Wing in Lockbourne plus Little Rock AFB in 1957. From Squadron Officer School, class 58A, he flew B-47 as an instructor pilot until 1961. His MSAE moved him to program R&D as in 1963 at Wright Patterson AFB for the KC-135 and SR-71. In 1968 from Pleiku Vietnam to the Pentagon he next managed aircraft R&D for T-38, F-5, A-37, T-37 programs. Retiring from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col in 1974 and from Northrop Corporation as Director at the Aircraft Division, in 1990. From 1991 to 2011 he consulted for RJ Wachter, Inc. until retirement at 81. Over 46 years he directed BHS Chapter Chorus's from Roswell NM, Little Rock AR, Ponca City OK, Middletown OH, to the Pleiku's Highlands of Vietnam and for our local Arlington Chorus, Fairfax Jubil-Aires, Alexandria Harmonizers and the Harmony Heritage Singers. For over 35 consecutive years he coached quartets at Harmony College East while qualified by virtue of Harmony College Directors School. He taught voice production there for 11 years and was as a Certified Judge in Sound and Singing for 25 years. Since joining BHS 68 years ago Bob gladly coached and sang countlessly.His life, rich in experience, blessed him with a 68-year marriage to his wife Jean, theirs a true love shared with all. Like everything in his life, he achieved it well. In the end he would only say, "I am a very fortunate man.".Visitation: Demaine Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington St., Old Town Alexandria, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, a brief service at 1 p.m. Funeral Mass: St Louis Catholic Church, 2907 Popkins Ln., Alexandria VA, 11 a.m. on Monday, September 14, livestreamed (Saintlouisparish.org
). Burial Arlington National Cemetery to be announced.
Guests will be at intervals of 25, with masks required. In Lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Bob's memory to the Mount Vernon Chapter of BHS, c/o Lou Manfre, 7608 Elmore Ln., Bethesda, MD 20817