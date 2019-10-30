ROBERT WADSWORTH (Age 74)
Of Burke, VA passed away peacefully on October 25, 2019 at home. Devoted father of Christopher Wadsworth and Kimberly Maze (Joshua); cherished brother of Joseph, William (Julie) and Edward Wadsworth. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Justin Wadsworth and Sarah Maze. A memorial visitation will be held at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, November 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Battlefield Trust, https://www.battlefields.org/give/donate
.