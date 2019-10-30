The Washington Post

ROBERT WADSWORTH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT WADSWORTH.
Service Information
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
22032
(703)-425-9702
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ROBERT WADSWORTH (Age 74)  

Of Burke, VA passed away peacefully on October 25, 2019 at home. Devoted father of Christopher Wadsworth and Kimberly Maze (Joshua); cherished brother of Joseph, William (Julie) and Edward Wadsworth. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Justin Wadsworth and Sarah Maze. A memorial visitation will be held at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, November 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Battlefield Trust, https://www.battlefields.org/give/donate.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.