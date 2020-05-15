

ROBERT ADAM STEPHEN WAGSTAFF



It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Adam Wagstaff on May 10, 2020 after brave battle with cancer.

Adam was born in Northampton (UK) on May 3, 1959 and was Research Manager at the World Bank.

He will be remembered as an exceptional father and husband, as a scholar as an invaluable colleague, mentor, and friend to many. He published on many topics in international development, becoming one of the top 20 most frequently cited health economists worldwide, and top 5% of all economists. His work influenced a generation of researchers and government official improving the quality of billions of lives. By shaping how we measure inequality and inequity, he had a powerful impact on health policy across the world. He was also instrumental in making Universal Health Coverage one of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Pierella Paci, children, Lilli Ruth and Benedict and brother, Jeremy.

There is not a memorial scheduled. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to HealthWell Foundation or the Hope Connections for Cancer Support.