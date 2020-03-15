

Robert C. Walson (Age 81)



Passed away on February 25, 2020 of complications from dementia. Bob was born in Detroit Michigan to immigrant parents. He was the youngest of six children, and was imbued with a sense of adventure from a young age. He passionately loved his family, writing, and life. His stories remain well-remembered and re-told; he always said that each story had an element of truth embodied in it, we just never knew which part. Bob enlisted in the US Army and completed Airborne training at Ft. Bragg, NC then joined the 102nd ASA in Heidelberg, Germany, in 1961. During his time there, Bob became fluent in German and later also French. He traveled throughout Europe, saw the Berlin wall going up, ran with the bulls in Pamplona, and met Gary Schroen, who would remain his dear friend for the remainder of his life. After his discharge, he spent three months hitchhiking through Eastern Europe and into Iran. Bob was with Company B, 12th Special Forces Unit. Bob returned to Detroit to graduate with a degree in Journalism from Wayne State University. After working as a newspaper reporter, in the Public Information Office of the Gov. of Michigan, and in public relations at General Motors, Bob went to Washington, DC to begin training as a case officer for the CIA. During his time with the Agency, Bob earned his Master's Degree. His work took him to many countries, and two war zones. He will always be remembered for his heroic efforts following a plane crash in Laos. Bob suffered severe injuries in the crash but, with fuel covering them all, was able to kick out the door which had jammed during the crash, saving the lives of the pilot and other passengers including Laotian General Vang Pao. Bob held a 6th degree black belt in Tae Kwan Do, and was instrumental in establishing the art in the U.S. He wrote the definitive book, TaeKwan-Do in 1972 and was a Tae Kwan Do instructor. An athletic man, Bob was also a ski instructor. Bob is survived by his wife Karen, who fell in love with his smile and beautiful blue eyes, and who was proud to spend 24 years with him; loving sons Stephen (Bridget) and Patrick; grandchildren Troy, Timothy, Grant, Marley; his much loved niece Rebecca Ackerman, who was more his daughter; and step-daughter Kristine Carr. A remembrance of Bob's amazing life will be held on March 21 at the family home in Ashburn, VA. In accordance with his wishes, his ashes will be scattered in the Atlantic Ocean, "Because I flew over it so many times."