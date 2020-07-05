Robert Eugene Waple
On Saturday, June 27, 2020, Robert Eugene Waple, loving husband and father of four, passed away at the age of 90. Bob was born June 14,1930 to Marie D. Waple (deceased) and Ralph E. Waple (deceased) of Fairfax. Bob is survived by Mary, his wife of 59 years; sons, Brian (Cindy) and Jim (Rachel); four grandchildren, Sean, Brendan, Audrey and Abigayle; and one great-grandchild, Dylan. Bob is preceded in death by his son, Robert, daughter, Whitney, and his three sisters, Mary Anne, Betsy and Joan. Bob served honorably in the United States Coast Guard and worked professionally for King Wholesale, Inc. for 30 years. His outgoing personality and warm smile will be greatly missed. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to your favorite charity
. Online condolences and fond memories of Bob may be offered to the family at www.moneyandking.com.