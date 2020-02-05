

Robert R. Ward, Jr. (Age 86)

February 10, 1933 - January 29, 2020



Of Sterling, VA. Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday January 29, 2020 at his home.

He leaves behind his wife of 56 years Marilyn and their seven children Betsy, Susan, Bob 3rd, Lauren, Patrick, Matthew and Kristin.

He also leaves behind his brothers Joe, Bill, Paul and is predeceased by his brother James. He also leaves his baby sister Kathleen who he adored.

Bob was a graduate of St. Johns College High School here in DC and was a member of class of 1951. He received a medal for perfect attendance for all four years.

Bob was a proud veteran and served in the US Army from 1953 to 1955. Upon returning home from service, he completed his degree in English from Wilson Teachers College.

After teaching for a year, Bob embarked upon a business career and worked for companies Xerox, Western Union, Apple, Oracle and finally SMS of McLean, VA who he affectionately referred to as his Daytime family!

Bob was generous and often the first to reach for the check after dinner with friends. He had many friends and enjoyed a happy and full life. He often said that he was grateful for his life and the friends he made.

A celebration of Bob's life will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Fields Roman Catholic Church, 1070 Cecil Ave., Millersville, MD 21108.