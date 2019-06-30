

Robert Ennis Waters

"Bob" "Bobby" (Age 69)



Passed away peacefully in his home in Culpeper, VA, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 50 years of Carole Ann Eastridge Waters, devoted father of Robert Milton Waters (Alison), Amanda Marjorie Reetz (Jason), and Kevin Earl Waters. Cherished grandfather of Robert Lawrence Waters, Adam Wesley Waters, Matthew Carter Waters, Logan Thomas Reetz, and Evan Parker Reetz. Robert was born December 21, 1949 in Arlington, VA to Lawrence Earl and Doris Nellie Carter Waters. Brother to Lora Rollins (Andrew), William Waters (Cindy), and the late Lawrence Waters. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 30 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at National Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Highway Falls Church, VA 22042. The funeral is Tuesday, July 2 at 11 a.m. with visitation at 10 a.m., and burial in National Memorial Park Cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Merrifield Lions Club, PO Box 316 Merrifield, VA 22116.