Of Ft. Washington, MD, passed away October 22, 2020. He was born in Erwin, NC, to the late Gertrude West Cooper and Elmon West. Robert valued and exemplified love of family, generosity, loyalty, resilience, and love of country. He was a proud Korean War veteran. After military service, his career revolved around education and coaching. For many years, he was a physical education teacher and football coach at Oxon Hill High School. He spent the remaining 20 years of his career as an educator and associate dean at Prince Georges Community College. He enjoyed being with his family and friends, golfing, watching sports, and spending time at Myrtle Beach, and the family lake house in North Carolina. Robert was preceded in death by his wife and soulmate, Macy, to whom he was married for almost 66 years and his great-grandchildren, Alvin and Azzi Linde. He is survived by his children, Keith West and Lynn (Karl) Linde; grandchildren, Macy (Jeremy) Ketcham, Karl (Renae), Clarissa, Cooper (Sarah) and Dietrich (Carlie) Linde and Caroline (Louis) Vining; his great-grandchildren, Hope, Caleb, Hannah, Kylie and Kezia Ketcham, Jayden, Priya, Kevon, Henry, Cecilia and Annin Linde; and many nieces and nephews. A Life Celebration will take place on Sunday, November 8, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD, 20745. A Private Funeral Service will be held at the Oxon Hill United Methodist Church, 6400 Livingston Rd., Oxon Hill, MD, 20745. A Private Interment will follow at the Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. Donations in Robert's memory can be made to Oxon Hill United Methodist Church. Online guestbook available at: