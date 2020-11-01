1/
ROBERT WEST
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROBERT ELMON WEST (Age 91)  
Of Ft. Washington, MD, passed away October 22, 2020. He was born in Erwin, NC, to the late Gertrude West Cooper and Elmon West. Robert valued and exemplified love of family, generosity, loyalty, resilience, and love of country. He was a proud Korean War veteran. After military service, his career revolved around education and coaching. For many years, he was a physical education teacher and football coach at Oxon Hill High School. He spent the remaining 20 years of his career as an educator and associate dean at Prince Georges Community College. He enjoyed being with his family and friends, golfing, watching sports, and spending time at Myrtle Beach, and the family lake house in North Carolina. Robert was preceded in death by his wife and soulmate, Macy, to whom he was married for almost 66 years and his great-grandchildren, Alvin and Azzi Linde. He is survived by his children, Keith West and Lynn (Karl) Linde; grandchildren, Macy (Jeremy) Ketcham, Karl (Renae), Clarissa, Cooper (Sarah) and Dietrich (Carlie) Linde and Caroline (Louis) Vining; his great-grandchildren, Hope, Caleb, Hannah, Kylie and Kezia Ketcham, Jayden, Priya, Kevon, Henry, Cecilia and Annin Linde; and many nieces and nephews. A Life Celebration will take place on Sunday, November 8, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD, 20745. A Private Funeral Service will be held at the Oxon Hill United Methodist Church, 6400 Livingston Rd., Oxon Hill, MD, 20745. A Private Interment will follow at the Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. Donations in Robert's memory can be made to Oxon Hill United Methodist Church. Online guestbook available at:KalasFuneralHomes.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
6160 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
(301) 567-9424
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved