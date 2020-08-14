WILKERSON Robert Lee Wilkerson Sr. September 5, 1935 - July 6, 2020 Robert L. Wilkerson Sr., 84, formerly of Laurel, Maryland, passed away Monday, July 6th. Robert was stricken with IPF lung disease and fought with blindness from macular degeneration. He was born September 5, 1935 to John Herbert Wilkerson and Mona Winnie Sisk Wilkerson in Scaggsville, Maryland. In addition to his parents and 15 siblings, he was preceded in death by his wife Katherine Teresa Duvall Wilkerson. In 1954, at the age of 19, Robert enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served as an Aircraft Mechanic until his discharge October 1957. He accepted a position as a painter at John Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland. Robert applied his spray painting expertise to programs like the Low Energy Charged Particle Instrument, the Trident II Missile, and the Galileo spacecraft. Robert (Wilkie) was promoted to leadership in the paint shop before retiring from John Hopkins on September 2, 2002, after 40 years of service. In 1999, Robert moved to Smithfield NC to begin a new life of retirement. Robert's real passion was Bluegrass music. Over 66 years as a 5-string banjo player, Robert gained the nickname of "Banjo Bob" and played with many of the best musicians in Bluegrass. He became a member of "Jack Fincham and The Dixie Grass Band " in 1974. Robert played many years with "The Leon Morris Bluegrass Band" in Virginia and played with the "Blue Ridge Ramblers". Shortly after moving to North Carolina in 1999, he joined the Chuck Schutte band "Boys from Carolina" which he was a member of until his failing health in early 2016. Robert leaves behind fiancée' Ms Wincer. One Son, a daughter, granddaughter, He is also remembered and missed by step-children; step-grandchildren; step-great grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews and friends. Due to Covid-19, the family plans to hold a "Celebration of Life" once it is safe to do so. Please send your contact information to wincerjean@gmail.com
