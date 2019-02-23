

ROBERT M. WILLIG



Born March 1, 1951 in Washington, D.C. to Marvin and Nora Willig; left us on February 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife Toni Brandmill, his step-daughter Ayla Jane Gams, both of Santa Rosa, CA; his sister Margaret Willig Crane and his nephew Roger Crane, both of New York City. Graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Washington D.C., and attended New York University , the University of Oregon, and the George Washington University.

Bob had a brilliant mind and a huge heart. He was an expert on most sports, jazz and blues music, BBQ, classic Jewish humor, medieval philosophy, religion and the Beats. He was a harmonica virtuoso, bibliophile, raconteur, political radical, cinephile, and even studied to be a clown. From his voracious reading and book collecting he built up a huge personal library reflecting his many interests from Dante to Ginsberg, from Dario Argento to Alfred Hitchcock. When his groaning shelves could hold no more in 1995 he opened Troubadour Books in North Hatfield, Massachusetts and used his collection as the foundation. The store was more of a salon than a typical store, where his collection attracted scholars and buyers from California to England. When Bob began to go blind in 2012 he merged Troubadour with another local shop, Grey Matter, in Hadley, MA.

Bob had an unbounded passion and appetite for life and shared it generously with others. Let's remember and honor him at a celebration of his life on March 9, 2019, 4pm at the home of Allen and Ann Perper, 10428 Mountain Quail Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20901