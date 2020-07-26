1/1
ROBERT WILLIS III
{ "" }
ROBERT CHADWICK WILLIS, III  
Robert Chadwick Willis, III, better known as "Buzz," passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020, at the age of 76. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Ruth and Robert Willis of Falls Church, Virginia. He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Victoria Navarra; his son, Robert "Mac" Willis; his sister, Mary Ellen Howard; and his cousin, Dr. Michael McNeer. Buzz served as an officer in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was awarded two Purple Hearts and two Bronze Stars. He later worked in healthcare administration and retired from VCU Health Systems in 2009. He was an enthusiastic collector of guns, Japanese swords and art and oil lamps. He loved practical jokes and telling stories. He will be remembered most for his wild sense of humor, his ability to make people laugh, his endless creativity and his razor-sharp wit. A private celebration of his life will be held at Bliley's-Chippenham. His remains will be interred at Greenbriar Cemetery in West Virginia at a later date. Because he loved dogs, the family requests that in lieu of flowers donations should be made in his memory to Sanctuary Rescue (https://www.sanctuaryrescue.com/donate). Online guestbook available at blileys.com .

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
