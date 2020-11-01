

ROBERT M. WILLIS, Esquire

Robert M. Willis departed from this life to his eternal resting place on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 after a long illness. Throughout this tribulation he remained spirited, sound of mind and unwavering in his dedication to his faith and family. Robert was born on December 7, 1943, in Washington, DC to the late Rev. Jesse J. Willis, Sr. and Mattie McCarter. A native Washingtonian, Robert attended Calvin Coolidge High School where he was both an exemplary student and athlete. His talents were rewarded with a scholarship to Howard University, where he was a former captain of the Bison football team. After receiving his undergraduate degree from Howard University in 1966, he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs into the NFL. He was simultaneously drafted by the United States government to fight in the Vietnam War. He served as a 1st lieutenant in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After his military service, he came back to the Washington, DC and was accepted into the Howard University School of Law where he excelled and graduated with his Juris Doctorate degree in 1971. Mr. Willis served as the District of Columbia Insurance Commissioner from 1991-1994. During his tenure as Insurance Commissioner, he was selected to serve with a special delegation of Insurance Commissioners advising the White House of the potential impacts of then proposed healthcare insurance reforms. In 1995, he opened his law offices in Northwest Washington, DC where he specialized in the practice of insurance law as well as regulation and captive insurance management. For years he served as an Adjunct Professor with the Howard University School of Law teaching tax law. He was one of the first successful black tax attorneys in Washington, DC. He was licensed to practice law in both DC and Maryland. Robert was preceded in death by his son Marcellus. He leaves to mourn his passing: his two sons, Ryan and Joshua; and a host of other relatives and many friends. Services at a later date.



