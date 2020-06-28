Robert P. Wilson, Jr.
Passed away at INOVA Fairfax Hospital on June 19, 2020. He was the son of the late Robert and Phyllis Wilson of Watertown, Connecticut. Robert served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War, he later had a distinguished career with the Office of Naval Intelligence for 29 years before retiring in 2003. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Peggy Wilson; brother, William L. Wilson; sister-in-laws, Cheryl S. Navarro and Kathleen A. Saunders; brother-in-laws, Hugh H. Saunders (Kitti) and Glenn N. Saunders (Lynn). He is predeceased by the late Raymond A. Saunders, his brother-in-law. As well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his honor to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be made at murphyfuneralhomes.com .
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 28, 2020.