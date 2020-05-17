

Robert Jay Winklareth (Age 95)



Engineer, Historian and Author, passed away on May 3, 2020, in Lake Ridge, Virginia, of congestive heart failure. Bob was born on December 15, 1924 in Brooklyn, New York, to August and Sophie Winklareth. He grew up in Union City, New Jersey, and graduated from Union Hill High School in 1942. He served in the U.S. Army in Engineer, Historian and Author, passed away on May 3, 2020, in Lake Ridge, Virginia, of congestive heart failure. Bob was born on December 15, 1924 in Brooklyn, New York, to August and Sophie Winklareth. He grew up in Union City, New Jersey, and graduated from Union Hill High School in 1942. He served in the U.S. Army in WWII from 1943-1945, fighting with the 79th Infantry Division as it pushed through France to the Rhine River in 1944. He was awarded the Purple Heart Bronze Star Medal, and Combat Infantry Badge.

Bob received a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology, Hoboken, New Jersey in 1949. He worked as a logistics engineer with the Department of the Army, including Army Office Chief of Ordnance at the Pentagon, Army Materiel Command, and Headquarters U.S. Army Europe in Heidelberg, Germany. After retiring from the Government in 1982, he worked for XMCO, Inc. and The Analytic Sciences Corporation (TASC), where he participated in the development of the U.S. Strategic Missile Defense System ("Star Wars" Program).

He married the love of his life, Joan Bloemsma, on November 3, 1951. Together they raised five children, Marilyn, Linda, Frank, Philip and John. He took them all with him to Heidelberg, West Germany in 1964 for a five year civilian assignment with US Army Europe, where he had staff responsibility for combat readiness of U.S. fighting vehicles in Europe.

His passion in retirement was naval history, and he authored three books: The Bismarck Chase (1998), Naval Shipbuilders of the World (2000), and The Battle of the Denmark Strait (2012). His meticulous analysis of the Battle of the Bismarck was critical to solving the mysteries of that important engagement, and he devoted most of his later years to documenting his findings and correcting the historical record.

In 2001, Bob and Joan moved to the Westminster at Lake Ridge Retirement Community in Woodbridge, Virginia, where he served on the Resident Council from 2003-2004, and specialized in drawing local area maps to aid residents in locating restaurants and other commercial facilities in the Woodbridge area. He lived there until his death.

Bob was the beloved husband of Joan B. Winklareth, also of Westminster at Lake Ridge, father of Marilyn Zett of Vienna, Virginia, Linda Winnik (Harry) of Woodbridge, Virginia, John Winklareth (Kristen) of Phoenix, Arizona, and the late Franklin Winklareth and Philip Winklareth. He will be missed by his grandchildren, Amanda Nemeth (Matt), Sara Reynolds (Danny), Kevin Zett and Alex Zett, and his greatgrandchildren, Parker and Greyson Nemeth and Devin Reynolds. Services are planned at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.