ROBERT H. WOFFORD, JR.



Robert H Wofford, Jr., of Washington, DC., died on February 29, 2020. His loving husband; Robert Weis; mother; Betty Wofford, and many extended family and friends survive him.

Please join the family on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Joseph Gawler's Sons, 5130 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20016 for a visitation from 12 to 2 p.m. with a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at: