

ROBERT B. WOOD, SR.



On May 26, 2019 Robert B. Wood, Sr. died. He was born in New Orleans, LA on August 14, 1934. Son of Robert H Wood, Jr., and Margery (Huck) Wood. He is survived by his loving wife of over 63 years Joyce R. Wood; three sons Robert B. Wood, Jr. (Carolyn), Mark (Jill), Jeffrey (Amy), and eight grandchildren.

He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (I.B.E.W.) Local Union 130 for over 65 years. He retired from the I.B.E.W. staff in 1994. He was a retired commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve, in which he served over 40 years. He was a member of Moose Lodge 495 in Mechanicsville, MD for over 30 years.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in Holy Angels Catholic Church in Avenue, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with Father Sam Plummer officiating. Interment will follow in the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, MD on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.

Contributions may be made to Holy Angels Catholic Church, Avenue, MD.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. Leonardtown, MD.