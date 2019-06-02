

ROBERT WOODS "Clay"



Robert "Clay" Woods, an economist and life-long resident of Arlington, VA, passed away after a lengthy illness on May 28, 2019, at the age of 76 surrounded by family and friends. Clay is survived by his wife, Greer Woods, his children, Michael Woods (Linda) and Meg Bransford (Tim), grandsons Jack, Cole, Nate and Holden Woods, and Riley and Casey Bransford, as well as his sister, Patricia Baynham (David). Clay was born in Washington, D.C. on July 10, 1942, to Thomas and Josephine Woods. After graduating from Washington-Lee High School in Arlington, VA, Clay served in the Navy as an electronics technician. He held a BA in Political Science from Virginia Tech and a MA with a concentration in international relations from the University of Virginia. After a lengthy career in the Federal Government, he retired in 2005 as an Associate Director in the Office of Information Technology & Electronic Commerce at the U.S. Department of Commerce, where he followed the Information Technology industry for over 20 years. He was responsible for market analysis, trade and competitiveness policy development, and export promotion activities in the hardware, software, and services sectors of the IT industry. In retirement, Clay dedicated much of his time to his six grandsons seldom missing a soccer tournament, basketball game or swim meet. What will be deeply missed is Clay's charitable nature, wisdom and willingness to help family and friends with problems big and small. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, June 7 at 11 a.m. at Cherrydale Baptist Church, 3910 Lorcom Lane, Arlington. Interment private. Inquiries to Advent Funeral Service, 703-241-7402.