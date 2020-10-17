WOOTEN ROBERT D. WOOTEN "Dave" Robert D. "Dave" Wooten, age 91, died of sepsis on September 21, 2020 at Oak Hill Hospital in Spring Hill, Fl. He had been a long-time resident of Montgomery County, living in Chevy Chase from 1956 until 1961 and the Montrose community of south Rockville from 1961 until 2019. Born Robert David Wooten in Atlanta on August 25, 1929, to George F. Wooten, an accountant, and Jemima Wooten, nee Hogan, he lived in Jacksonville, Florida during the early years of his life until the elder Mr. Wooten lost his accounting job during the Depression. The family moved Jacksonville to Tavares, Lake County, Florida where, by Mr Wooten's account, they rented a house for $12/month, and supplemented their nutritional needs by fishing and hunting. In Tavares, Wooten recalled picking blackberries and selling them for a nickle a quart. At times, even this was not enough and 'David', as he was then known, was often bused away with his elder brother, George, Jr, to stay with relatives, including a year-long stay with an uncle in Chula, Georgia who had a large farm. Here, Wooten and his older brother, George, Jr., helped pick cotton, can vegetables, and learned to ride horses bareback. The family moved to Atlanta for about a year in 1941 and then to Georgetown, Washington DC where Wooten delivered newspapers and attended McKinley High School. After graduating, Wooten moved back to Atlanta to study engineering at Georgia Tech. It was here that he met and married Patricia Bright, a native of England who grew up in the London area and witnessed the Blitz. After Mr Wooten's graduation with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, the Wootens eventually moved to the DC suburbs of Maryland where he worked mostly as a designer of industrial machinery. During the '60s, he worked for Aerojet-General in Frederick when Aerojet was a division of General Tire. During most of the '70s and early '80s, he worked for Tracor Applied Sciences in Rockville. But his best job, by his own account, was at Fusion Systems Corporation, a Rockville company where Wooten designed machines used in the production of semi-conductor chips. He retired from Fusion in the 1990s. Mr. Wooten was credited with several patents during his tenure with Aerojet and Fusion. Patricia Wooten passed away in 2009 and Mr Wooten continued to live at their house in Rockville until 2019, when he moved to an Assisted Living Facility in Spring Hill, Florida. Mr Wooten leaves two sons, David and Stephen, four grandchildren, Justin, William, Britton and Laura, and three great-grandchildren, Dinah, Claire and Everett. Also, a niece, Patricia Aycock-Mertz, living in Rockville. No services are planned at this time.Mr Wooten leaves two sons, David and Stephen, four grandchildren, Justin, William, Britton and Laura, and three great-grandchildren, Dinah, Claire and Everett. Also, a niece, Patricia Aycock-Mertz, living in Rockville. No services are planned at this time.



