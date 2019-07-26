

Robert B. Young (Age 83)

Captain US Navy (Ret.)



Died peacefully July 22, 2019, with his family by his side. Captain Young was born January 21, 1936, in Brooklyn, NY. Son of Robert Leo Young formally of Bardstown, KY, and Anna Martin of Boston, MA. He is survived by his loving wife, Joan F. Young of over 60 years from Medford, MA and is the beloved father of Eileen Young Bobsin, Robert Young, Jr., Paul Young, and Karen Young. Cherished grandfather of Rachel Young, Geoffrey Bobsin, Jr., Melody Young and Paula Bobsin.

A visitation is being held Sunday, July 28 at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD from 2 to 6 p.m. Funeral mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 12319 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD, Monday, July 29 at 11 a.m. followed by military honors at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD at 12:30 p.m.