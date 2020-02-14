

ROBERT J. YOWELL

Colonel, USAF (Retired)



Robert J. Yowell, Colonel, USAF (Retired) died on February 5, 2020 at the Falcons Landing Retirement Community after having succumbed to complications from leukemia. Survived by wife Marcia Kiefe Yowell. He was preceded in death by wife Marilyn Jean Taylor Yowell; sisters Kathy Cordova; Norma J. Rogers. Survived by sons Robert E. and Richard D. Yowell; granddaughter Jaimi Yowell Perkins (her husband Jon Perkins); and Great Grandson Jackson Samuel Perkins.

He was born in Akron, Ohio on July 4, 1934 to Robley and Elizabeth Yowell. He grew up in Akron and he graduated from the old South High School and then attended the University of Akron, graduating in 1957, with a BS in Elementary Education. He taught at Ritzman Elementary School prior to entering the US Air Force, having received a commission through the Reserve Officer's Training Corps (ROTC) program. He spent 30 years in the Air Force as a Personnel Officer working from base level up to the Pentagon. He spent a year at the University of Colorado sponsored by the Air Force and received an MS in Management in 1963. He was assigned to units in Ohio, the United Kingdom, Texas (twice), Thailand, Virginia, Washington DC (twice), Florida, Germany, and Georgia. After retirement, he worked as a volunteer employment counselor for two years, worked for the census in 1990, and as a consultant for six years before retiring again. He spent four years (two-weeks each year) in Honduras building/repairing churches and missions.

He was a member of the University of Akron Alumni Association, the Air Force Association, the Military Officers of America, and the Lambda Chi Alpha (Akron) Alumni Association. Graveside services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Samaritans Purse, PO Box 3000 Boone NC 28607-3000 and the .