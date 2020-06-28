

Roberta Zickel "Bobbie"

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Williamsburg, VA after fulfilling her faith-filled love for family, neighbors, and many friends. Born the only child of Grace and James Maloney on November 21, 1937 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Bobbie grew up loving baseball and summers on Block Island. Her childhood love of the beach would blossom into a passion she would share with her friends and family all her life. Bobbie graduated from Rhode Island College with a degree in Early Childhood Education. Shortly thereafter, she and a close friend bought a convertible and escaped to sunny Ft. Lauderdale, Florida where she taught elementary school. After moving to Washington, DC, it wasn't long before she fell in love with Raymond Zickel when they met on the beach in Delaware. Married in Washington, DC on April 8, 1967, Bobbie supported Ray through his service in Vietnam, their deployment to Garmisch-Patenkirchen Germany, and after his retirement from the Army. Bobbie, along with Ray and their three boys, created countless family memories and celebrated life-long friendships while living in Reston, VA. As her three boys grew, Bobbie returned to her love of teaching and began tutoring and working with younger children again. Filled with a love for Christ, Bobbie was an active church volunteer, opening her door to prayer groups and Bible studies and serving on charities including Meals on Wheels and FACETS. She made new friends easily and remained close to many throughout her life. Bobbie never lost her love for being outdoors, whether it was spending time at the beach, hiking, or birdwatching with Ray. Bobbie often said that she desired to see the face of God, but she also reflected God's face to those who were blessed to know her. She is survived by her three children, Mike (Susan), Matt (Jennifer), and Brian (Kate); and six grandchildren. Donations made to FACETS would be an appropriate and appreciated way to celebrate her love for all. Bobbie's life will be celebrated at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.



