

ROBERTA HARROD BROOKS

Passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the age of 88. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, godmother and friend to many. She is survived by her daughter, Yolanda; granddaughters, Yana and Kamela; nephews, Michael, Tyrone and Amad; nieces, Vivian and Aisha; and son-in-law, Gary. Visitation from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Freeman Funeral Services, 7201 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., Suite1A, Clinton, MD on November 16. A private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Washington, DC. Livestream through Facebook Live at Freeman Funeral Services PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roberta's memory to Capitol Area Food Bank, DC or Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Ladies of Charity, 1600 Morris Rd., SE, Washington, DC.



