ROBERTA CARIN
On Wednesday, October 2, 2019 of Leisure World, MD. Beloved wife of the late Philip; devoted mother of Sandy, Larry, Nathaniel, David, Michael, Josh, and Steven; loving sister of Laurie Freed (Harold); cherished grandmother of Teri, Lena, Jeffrey, Jeremy, Emily, Albert, John, Matthew, Dina, Rebecca and Jacob. Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 6, 2 p.m. at Temple Beth Ami, 14330 Travilah Road, Rockville, MD 20850; with interment to follow at Judean Memorial Gardens in Olney, MD. Family will be observing Shiva Sunday and Monday at 7 p.m. at Roberta's apartment in Leisure World. Memorial contributions may be made to the Temple Beth Ami David Carin Memorial Fund, National Holocaust Memorial Museum, and Montgomery Hospice.