The Washington Post

ROBERTA CARIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERTA CARIN.
Service Information
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Temple Beth Ami
14330 Travilah Road
Rockville, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Shiva
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Roberta's Apartment in Leisure World
Shiva
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Roberta's Apartment in Leisure World
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ROBERTA CARIN  

On Wednesday, October 2, 2019 of Leisure World, MD. Beloved wife of the late Philip; devoted mother of Sandy, Larry, Nathaniel, David, Michael, Josh, and Steven; loving sister of Laurie Freed (Harold); cherished grandmother of Teri, Lena, Jeffrey, Jeremy, Emily, Albert, John, Matthew, Dina, Rebecca and Jacob. Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 6, 2 p.m. at Temple Beth Ami, 14330 Travilah Road, Rockville, MD 20850; with interment to follow at Judean Memorial Gardens in Olney, MD. Family will be observing Shiva Sunday and Monday at 7 p.m. at Roberta's apartment in Leisure World. Memorial contributions may be made to the Temple Beth Ami David Carin Memorial Fund, National Holocaust Memorial Museum, and Montgomery Hospice.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.