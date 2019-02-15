Roberta Schuette Carr
Roberta (Bobbie, Mrs. Peed) Minturn Carr passed away February 12, 2019 at her home after happily celebrating her 90th birthday with her family. Born January 17, 1929 in New York City, Bobbie is survived by loving children, Judith Rowles (Ed), Bill Minturn (Carolyn) and Peter Minturn (Robin), stepdaughters, Mary Carr Buxbaum (Bob), Lisa Carr Renn (Dave), and many grand and great-grandchildren. Bobbie, a gracious and caring woman, was loved by all and devoted herself to helping others. Memorial Service and reception 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 23 at Guild Chapel 211 Russell Ave., Gaithersburg, MD. To read more about Bobbie's wonderful life and for a list of memorial contribution charities, please visit