

ROBERTA SEIFARTH DANKO



Roberta Seifarth Danko, 78, passed away on March 18, 2020 at Edenton Retirement Community in Frederick, Maryland after a long decline from dementia and rheumatoid arthritis.

Roberta was born on March 11, 1942 in Cumberland, MD to Rosalie Kane and Robert Seifarth. She graduated from Sherwood High School in Sandy Spring, MD in 1960. Roberta worked for 17 years as a cartographer for the Department of Defense, where she was one of only a handful of women breaking through the gender barriers at that time. She married David Danko in 1966 and gave birth to her only child Christina in 1979.

Always a classy lady, Roberta enjoyed the arts, gourmet food, and gardening. She turned out numerous drawings and paintings from her home studio and nurtured a variety of gardens on the property she shared with her husband near Sugarloaf Mountain.

Roberta is survived by her husband and daughter. Family and friends will be invited to a celebration of Roberta's life at a future date. For a full memorial, please visit: