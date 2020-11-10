Roberta Elizabeth Dendy (Age 99)
Passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She is survived by two sons: Clarence Jr., Gerald, and one daughter Sharon; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Roberta was preceded in death by her husband of 76 years, Clarence J. Dendy, Sr. and a son, Ronald.On Thursday, November 12, 2020 the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for Visitation; Homegoing Celebration of Life starts 11 a.m. at Plymouth Congregational Church, 5301 N.Ca
pitol Street, NE Washington, DC 20011.The Interment and Inurnment (Clarence, Sr.) private at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722. Due to the Covid-19 Virus Mask and Social Distancing Protocol is required!In lieu of Flowers consider a donation to either the American Heart Association
or the Diabetes Association
. The Homegoing Celebration of Life Ceremony will be live streamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PlymouthChurchDC
. Arrangements by Ralph Williams, II Funeral Service P.A.