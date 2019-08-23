ROBERTA WEAVER ELLIS (Age 89)
Of Silver Spring, MD, transitioned on Sunday morning, August 18, 2019. For over 30 years, Roberta was a dedicated public servant as an accountant for the American Red Cross, the Federal Housing Administration, and the Small Business Administration. After retiring in 1988, she traveled extensively around the globe. Roberta was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Burrell. She is survived by three children, Dawn Ellis (Clarence), of Wellington, FL, Burrell Ellis, Jr. (Philippa) of Atlanta, GA and James Ellis of Silver Spring, MD; eight grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Pope Funeral Home, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD 20747, followed by a celebration of life service at 2:30 p.m.